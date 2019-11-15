Morgan Stanley Sells 10,695 Shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of USD Partners worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of USD Partners by 56,200.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of USD Partners by 49.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of USD Partners by 138.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 38,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of USD Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 41,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of USD Partners by 33.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 85,185 shares in the last quarter. 20.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USDP opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. USD Partners LP has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $266.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.30%. USD Partners’s payout ratio is 190.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

