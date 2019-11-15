Morgan Stanley Sells 16,540 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RILY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 118,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RILY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. B. Riley Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.92.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

