Morgan Stanley Sells 3,605 Shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 28,281 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

FRAK stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $14.22.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.