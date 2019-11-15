MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €145.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €118.00 ($137.21).

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at €94.65 ($110.06) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €99.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €97.19. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a 12-month high of €114.70 ($133.37). The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

