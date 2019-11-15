Motif Bio (LON:MTFB) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Motif Bio PLC (LON:MTFB)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), approximately 333,995 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 400,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Motif Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.43.

Motif Bio Company Profile (LON:MTFB)

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

