Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COOP. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.