MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 1,305 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,520,276,000 after acquiring an additional 491,118 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,045,000 after buying an additional 422,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $16.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,738.24. 333,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $881.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.57, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,757.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,836.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,248 shares of company stock worth $29,189,787 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,615.00 price target (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,189.97.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

