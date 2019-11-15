MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,344 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. Bank of America set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.38. 53,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

