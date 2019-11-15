MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stock Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.08% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 269.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 12,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $122.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.34%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $12,022,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,583,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,350,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $398,159.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,960.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,760 shares of company stock worth $22,526,491. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

