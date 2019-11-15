MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 179 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $179.49. 3,047,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,879,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,215 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,487. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Wedbush set a $187.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.04.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

