Myers Industries, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Myers Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.75 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

MYE has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised Myers Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

NYSE MYE opened at $16.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $577.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.60. Myers Industries has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $19.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $125.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 71.05%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.