MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on MYR Group from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

MYR Group stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $559.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $583.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MYR Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $148,731.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 309,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,865,878.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3,384.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

