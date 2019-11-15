Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $335.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.29. Nathan’s Famous has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 4.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 6.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

