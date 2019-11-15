National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

NYSE:NOV opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.75. National-Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -276.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.32.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

