Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NRP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Natural Resource Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded Natural Resource Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natural Resource Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:NRP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. Natural Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.40 million. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 44.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natural Resource Partners will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter worth about $415,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter worth about $585,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Natural Resource Partners by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Natural Resource Partners by 14.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $634,000. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

