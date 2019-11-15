Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NLS. ValuEngine raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital cut Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.43.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, Director M Carl Johnson III purchased 30,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 137.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 58.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth $110,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

