NavCoin (NAV) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0869 or 0.00001025 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. NavCoin has a market cap of $5.80 million and $43,737.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000898 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001688 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00059611 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 66,694,995 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, cfinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

