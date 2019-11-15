Neil Stahl Sells 7,364 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,861.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of REGN opened at $338.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,079,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,902,835,000 after purchasing an additional 54,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,344,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,759,000 after buying an additional 46,055 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,275,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 290.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 625,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,625,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 538,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,506,000 after buying an additional 45,494 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

