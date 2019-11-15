Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Insider William J. Munn Sells 1,500 Shares

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NNI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.18. 43,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,796. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.36. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 64.22 and a quick ratio of 64.22.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $285.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.35 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the third quarter worth $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nelnet by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Nelnet by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.