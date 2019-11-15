Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director James L. Herbert Sells 20,000 Shares

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,277,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,939,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.07. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.16 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Neogen by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

