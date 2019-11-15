New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBEV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 1,528,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. New Age Beverages has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

In other New Age Beverages news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $68,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,479,367 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,671.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBEV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.