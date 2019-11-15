New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.49. New Age Beverages shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 3,442,100 shares.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NBEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on New Age Beverages in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered New Age Beverages from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Age Beverages currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.35.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $68,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,479,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,038,671.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in New Age Beverages by 24.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

