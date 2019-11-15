Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $574,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,507 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,699,000 after purchasing an additional 195,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 278.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,845 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,662,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,313,000 after purchasing an additional 265,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 59.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,582,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,771 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NWL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,641,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.