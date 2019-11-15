NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a $15.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NGL. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.79.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $10.11. 1,226,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,409. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.08. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -123.81%.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,812.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 47,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

