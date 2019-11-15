Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson Purchases 15,679 Shares of Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 15,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $141,267.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adam K. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 15,101 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $138,929.20.

On Friday, September 6th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 146 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $1,321.30.

NICK traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nicholas Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 9.7% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,745,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 154,824 shares in the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

