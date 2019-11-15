Nippon Dragon Resources (CVE:NIP) Trading Up 40%

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc (CVE:NIP) shares were up 40% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 352,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 427% from the average daily volume of 66,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Nippon Dragon Resources (CVE:NIP)

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Rocmec 1 gold project, which is located in Dasserat Township, Quebec. The company also holds interests in the Courville-Maruska project, which is located in Courville Township, Quebec; and the Denain project that is located in Val d'Or, Quebec.

