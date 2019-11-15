Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.50

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 56110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NBLX shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on Noble Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $906.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $169.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.6716 per share. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 67.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBLX. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,695,000 after acquiring an additional 701,574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 126,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 35,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

