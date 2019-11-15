Noku 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $891.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Noku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0816 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Noku has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Noku has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $891.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Noku alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00237128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.39 or 0.01447842 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00034360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00140095 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Noku

Noku was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io.

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.