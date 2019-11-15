Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Northern Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.44.

Shares of NOG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,672. Northern Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.59 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 43.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,725,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 344,964 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 2,490.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,621,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.