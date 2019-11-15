Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $1.98

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $1.98. Northern Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 3,576,039 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.59 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 359.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 44.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 115,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 40.0% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 140,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 96.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 43,929 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

