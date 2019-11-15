Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys New Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 13.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 528,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,812,000 after acquiring an additional 64,590 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 18.7% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 56.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTEK. Cfra cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $2,232,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $952,337.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,487.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,059 shares of company stock worth $8,430,166 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $86.84. 14,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,673. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $640.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

