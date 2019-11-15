Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 703,023 shares of company stock worth $22,638,367 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.58. 3,528,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,304,328. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 110.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.