Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after buying an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 643,774 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,701,000 after purchasing an additional 159,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,750,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,521,000 after purchasing an additional 154,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.34. 61,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.71.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

