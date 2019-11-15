Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP John Rosenthal bought 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $356,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,748.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Conor Murphy bought 3,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,783.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 32,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHF. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.11.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.