NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang Sells 58,649 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 58,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.29, for a total transaction of C$486,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$878,706.84.

Gregory Anthony Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 62,720 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.38, for a total transaction of C$588,313.60.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 57,782 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$468,034.20.

On Friday, September 13th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 57,971 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.57, for a total transaction of C$496,811.47.

On Friday, August 30th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 50,225 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total transaction of C$499,236.50.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at C$8.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.71. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.57 and a 1-year high of C$10.55. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.37. The company has a current ratio of 51.49, a quick ratio of 50.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.75.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

