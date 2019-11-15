Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen Sells 27,576 Shares

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 27,576 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $2,257,647.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,956,044.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 8,600 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $689,118.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 7,992 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $644,394.96.

On Monday, September 16th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 25,000 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $1,973,250.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 25,000 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $1,989,250.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 25,000 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $2,020,750.00.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.98. The company had a trading volume of 690,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,575. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Novocure Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.71 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.25.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Novocure by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Novocure by 1,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novocure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novocure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Novocure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

