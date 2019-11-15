NRW (ASX:NWH) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$2.68 ($1.90) and last traded at A$2.65 ($1.88), 1,549,573 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.64 ($1.87).

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$2.39 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.49.

Get NRW alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. NRW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other news, insider Julian Pemberton 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th.

NRW Company Profile (ASX:NWH)

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil and mining contracting, urban development, and drilling and blasting services in Australia. It operates through three business segments: Civil, Mining, and Drill & Blast. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential projects.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.