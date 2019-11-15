NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NPSKY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.01. 1,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,003. NSK LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43.

Get NSK LTD/ADR alerts:

NSK LTD/ADR Company Profile

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NSK LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.