Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.88 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Koinex, Upbit and Huobi. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $318,490.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00043413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $605.92 or 0.07128426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001421 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017521 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,051,231,243 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BITBOX, IDEX, Bitrue, Upbit, CoinBene, Zebpay, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Koinex, Bitbns, Binance and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

