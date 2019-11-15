Numeraire Hits Market Cap of $10.10 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $10.10 million and approximately $27,169.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $7.48 or 0.00088019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00239304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.01455921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00035726 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00142009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

