Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) Raised to Buy at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

TSE NRI opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.07. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$18.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvo Pharmaceuticals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles; and Resultz, an over-the-counter product intended to kill head lice and remove their eggs from hair.

