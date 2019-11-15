NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.54.

NVDA stock opened at $209.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.95 and its 200 day moving average is $170.27. NVIDIA has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $211.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 165 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total transaction of $29,774.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.1% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

