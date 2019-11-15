NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $200.00 at Nomura

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Nomura from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Nomura’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.02.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.19. 26,297,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,885,606. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $211.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.51 and a 200 day moving average of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $2,489,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,286.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,553,081,000 after buying an additional 528,040 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,427,168,000 after buying an additional 832,508 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,890,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,295,831,000 after buying an additional 31,623 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,364,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,209,466,000 after buying an additional 304,337 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,183,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,179,686,000 after buying an additional 230,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

