NVR (NYSE:NVR) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3,300.00 to $3,680.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore raised NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,799.83.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $92.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,595.17. 20,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,291. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,647.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,476.19. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NVR has a 12-month low of $2,257.04 and a 12-month high of $3,946.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $51.52 by $4.59. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $48.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 212.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 5,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,578.52, for a total transaction of $17,892,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,285,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 1,950 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,581.49, for a total value of $6,983,905.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,701,492.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $87,297,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,206,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NVR by 333.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,953,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,880,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NVR by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

