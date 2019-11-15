Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Shares Up 2.1%

Octopus Apollo VCT PLC (LON:OAP3)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 43.60 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 44.10 ($0.58), 3,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.20 ($0.56).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.57. The company has a market cap of $116.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. Octopus Apollo VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.31%.

In related news, insider Matt Cooper purchased 43,148 shares of Octopus Apollo VCT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £21,142.52 ($27,626.45).

About Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3)

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

