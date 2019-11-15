ODUWA Reaches Market Capitalization of $324,256.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001597 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $324,256.00 and approximately $66,558.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00045172 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00090274 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001218 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00067525 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,615.59 or 0.99880558 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.