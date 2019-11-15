OFX Group Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:OFX)

OFX Group Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:OFX) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

ASX OFX opened at A$1.37 ($0.97) on Friday. OFX Group Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs has a 12 month low of A$1.26 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of A$2.24 ($1.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $340.56 million and a PE ratio of 19.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.45.

Get OFX Group Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs alerts:

About OFX Group Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs

OFX Group Limited provides online international payments and foreign exchange services for consumer and business clients in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and Asia. It offers its services under the brand names of OFX, UKForex, CanadianForex, USForex, NZForex, Tranzfers, and ClearFX. The company was formerly known as OzForex Group Limited and changed its name to OFX Group Limited in September 2016.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for OFX Group Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFX Group Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.