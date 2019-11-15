OKCash (OK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,784.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 15th. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Upbit. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $1,784.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00046375 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00091157 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000922 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00067882 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,559.85 or 1.00723699 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,847,450 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.