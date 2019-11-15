ONEOK (OKE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) recently:

11/14/2019 – ONEOK was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/8/2019 – ONEOK is now covered by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2019 – ONEOK had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2019 – ONEOK was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

10/23/2019 – ONEOK had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $74.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2019 – ONEOK was given a new $79.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – ONEOK was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “On a year-to-date basis, shares of ONEOK have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from long-term fee-based commitments. ONEOK expects nearly 85% of its earnings in 2019 to be fee-based. Recently-completed capital growth projects in the Permian Basin, STACK and SCOOP areas are expected to boost the company's performance. It has widespread pipelines and storage facilities in some prolific oil and gas regions in the United States. The acquisition of ONEOK Partners and higher drilling activities from the producers will boost the company’s performance. However, ONEOK is subject to strict regulations and intense competition in midstream energy services. The company does not own the lands on which its pipelines are situated. ONEOK is exposed to risk of incurring higher costs related to necessary land usage.”

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,047,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in ONEOK by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

