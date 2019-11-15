Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $93.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.13 million. Opera had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 14.40%.

OPRA stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 784,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,825. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OPRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Opera in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Opera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Opera in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on Opera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

